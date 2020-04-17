Body

A celebration of life for Ashley Nicole Gunter, 34, of Bishop, will be held at a later date at Athens Church.

Mrs. Gunter passed Monday, April 13, 2020.

Born Sept. 12, 1985, in Ft. Myers, Florida, she was a daughter of Lloyd and Nancy Snyder. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Caleigh Josephine Gunter (passed at birth); grandfather, Jerry Kehoe; and grandfather in-law Jack Gunter.

Ashley's family relocated from Florida to Blairsville, where she attended Union County High School and met her husband, Chase. After graduation they attended the University of Georgia together where she earned her bachelor's degree in Psychology. Ashley went on to earn a master's degree in Educational Technology. After falling in love with the Athens community, she and Chase married and decided to make the area home to their family settling in Oconee County. Ashley was a member of Athens Church, Executive Director of Prodigies Child Care Management and very active in many small groups and cancer support groups in her community.

Ashley was always up for an adventure and enjoyed traveling. She spent time in Haiti on a mission trip with her church, hiked volcanoes in Hawaii with her husband, skydiving to support a local charity and much more. However, her greatest adventure and love was her girls. Ashley enjoyed watching Cayden shine on the soccer field and Celyn in her tumbling classes as well as just watching them play and enjoy the good life out in their yard.

Ashley is survived by her husband, Chase Gunter; daughters, Cayden Nicole Gunter (8) and Celyn Avery Gunter (5); her parents, Lloyd and Nancy Snyder; and brothers, Dallas Snyder and Brock Snyder; in-laws, Stan and Rita Gunter; brother and sister-in-law, Trey and Karla Gunter; and nephews and niece, Westin, Tinsley and Vic Gunter; grandparents, Patricia Kehoe, and Larry and Barbara Snyder; grandparents-in-law, Charles and Margaret Tench, and Josephine Gunter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions of support for her daughters can be made to the Gunter Girl's Fund. Checks should be made payable to Chase Gunter and include Gunter Girl's Fund in the memo line. United Community Bank, 177 GA-515, Blairesville, GA 30512.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. lordandstephens.com.