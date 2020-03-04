Body

Funeral services for Avery Murray Jr., 74, of Baldwin, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Raymond Payne and Mrs. Tammy Murray officiating. Interment will follow in the Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Murray went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 2, 2020.

Born Nov.10, 1945, in Banks County, he was the son of the late Avery Murray Sr. and Mamiejo Knight Murray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Susie Ann Murray; son, Ansel Avery Murray; daughter, Beverly Ann Murray; brothers, Avery Junior Murray, Eural Chastain, Dewey Chastain, and Jerry Chastain; and stepson, Todd Harrison.

Mr. Murray was a member at Alto Baptist Church. He was a long-haul truck driver for over 50 years. Avery was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He also was an avid golfer.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jane Ivie Murray of Baldwin; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Lynn Murray of Baldwin, and Mike and Tammy Murray of Cornelia; stepson and his spouse, Len and Kristie Harrison of Baldwin; stepdaughter and her spouse, Sharea and John Long of Cornelia; grandchildren, Ashley Luebrecht and Nicholas of Ohio, Justin Murray and Mariah of Alto, Jordan Murray and Brooke Evans of Baldwin; Summer O'Kelly and Devin of Cleveland, Autumn Brown and Timmy of California, Mason Murray and Rebekah of Cornelia, Charles Harrison of Baldwin, Stuart Harrison of North Dakota, Shanda Harrison of Baldwin, and Krista Harrison of Baldwin; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vergie and David Pilgrim of Cornelia, Clara and Gary Allen of Stanley, North Carolina, Ruby and William Capps of Murphy, North Carolina, and Fannie and Bobby Hunter of Cornelia; sisters, Bertha Murray of Homer, and Ruby Knight of Helen; numerous nieces and nephews; and special caretaker, Donna Minish.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.