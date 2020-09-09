Body

Funeral services for Barry Melvin Mullinax, 64, of Clarkesville, were held Saturday, Sept. 5, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Denver Kimbrell and the Rev. Danny O'Kelly officiating. Interment followed in Friendly Mission Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Devin O'Kelly officiating at the graveside.

Mr. Mullinax went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born Jan. 26, 1956, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Guy Howard and Emma Jane Forrester Mullinax.

Barry was a 1975 graduate of Habersham Central High School. He worked for many years as a cook with Adams Rib Restaurant in Clarkesville before finishing his career as Assistant Manager with Zaxbys Restaurant. Barry enjoyed working on the family farm but most of all loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Charlene Tyler Mullinax of Clarkesville; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Chad Simmemon of Alto; special nephew and spouse, Gator and Allison Mullinax of Alto; special niece and spouse, Jeannie and Will Dodd of Clarkesville; sister, Teresa Mullinax of Clarkesville; brothers and sisters-in-law, J.G. and Bonnie Mullinax of Mt. Airy, Earnest and Jo Mullinax of Alto, and Larry Mullinax of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Dedra Simmemon, Shelby Simmemon, Chloe Simmons, Sabrina Dodd, Dallas Dodd, and Emi Dodd; great-grandchildren, Mason Wilson, Kinsley Simmemon, and Constance Scott.

