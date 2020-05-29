Body

A Drive-In funeral service for Beatrice Smith Ferguson, 86, of Demorest, formerly of Cleveland, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with Pastor Edward Hood and Pastor Jeffery Dillard officiating. Interment will be held at Level Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Ferguson was promoted to her heavenly home Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Born Sept. 5, 1933, in Hall County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lona Saxon Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hampton John Ferguson; sisters, June Smith, Ruth Martin, Clara Mae Armour; and brothers, Barney Smith, and Jay Smith.

Mrs. Ferguson was a member of Bethel Temple Congregational Holiness Church. She was retired from Mt. Vernon Mills with over 25 years of service. Mrs. Ferguson loved to tend to her flower garden and get her excersie. She was known for her "Zangy" personality. Beatrice was known to her grandchildren as "Memaw" and "Nannie B," she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly L. Costa and Larry of Demorest, and Betty J. McCollum and Hansel of Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Ferguson and Linda of Alto; brother, Johnny Smith; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at a "Pass-By" visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made in Mrs. Ferguson's Memory to the Bethel Temple C.H. Church, 467 Bethel Temple Rd, Demorest, GA 30535.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.