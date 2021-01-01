Body

No formal services are planned at this time for Becky Addis Ferguson, 64, of Alto.

Mrs. Ferguson passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Born June 27, 1956, in Demorest, she was a daughter of the late Junior Addis and Mogene Gibson Addis.

Mrs. Ferguson worked in the Sutures department at Ethicon and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and April Ferguson of Demorest; brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Sandy Addis of Mt. Airy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marlene and Bill Lindeman of Grayson, and Joann and Darrell Clark of Toccoa; several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.