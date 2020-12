Body

Belinda Welch Turpin, 53, of Clayton, passed away Dec. 21, 2020. Mrs. Turpin’s wishes were to be cremated and a church service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Paws for Life (261 E Boen Creek Rd., Tiger, GA), in her memory. Habersham Crematory of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.