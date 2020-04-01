Body

Arrangements for a celebration of Benjamin David Fried's life are pending but will include music and joy.

Mr. Fried passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Born Aug. 22, 1949, in Queens, New York, he was the son of the late Mervin and Betty Fried. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Astrid Fried; and father-in-law, Lionel Daigneault.

Describing the life of Benjamin David Fried is no easy task. It begins with his childhood in the neighborhood of Glenn Oaks in Queens, New York. Ben would discover music at an early age. He would ultimately be inspired by such groups as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and the R&B groups of the 60's to pick up the bass guitar, and he would never put it down after that. Ben would go on to play in various bands and studio sessions, notably being credited for his work on two National Lampoon's albums, "Gold Turkey" and "Goodbye Pop."

Music would take Ben to Vermont, where he would meet his wife, Therese Daigneault. They married in 1974, and gave birth to daughter, Heather, a few years later. The family soon moved to North Georgia, where Ben worked with his father, Mervin, at the Old Sautee Store while pursuing a teaching degree. Soon after son, Matthew, was born.

Teaching would prove to be Ben's next great adventure, as he went on to teach Literature at Stephens County High School for the next 30 years, inspiring countless students and being credited with changing the lives of so, so many.

In retirement, one could typically find Ben out making music with his son, Mat, in dozens of venues in the southeast, or spending quality time with his four grandchildren.

Ben is quoted as once saying, "Everything I've ever wanted to express emotionally has been written in a Beatles song."

He will be sorely missed by many, but his presence and warm heart will always be felt.

Ben is survived by his forever loving wife of 45 years, Therese; sister, Carla Sickles; children, Heather and Mat; and grandchildren, Luna, Jonas, Cosmo and Bellanova.

Any forms of well-wishing or sympathy may be sent to 102 Garrison Dr., Cleveland, GA. 30528.

