Bettie Jane Bruce Ramey, 71, of Demorest, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Bettie Jane's wishes were to be cremated and no formal services are planned. An online guest registry is available for the Ramey family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.