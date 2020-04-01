Body

Private family graveside services for Betty Ann Humphries White, 80, of Clarkesville, will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens in Demorest. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. White went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Born July 27, 1939, in White County, she was a daughter of the late Hershel Humphries and Bonnie Glaze Humphries Connelly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd C. White; as well as brothers, Kenneth Humphries, David Humphries, and Jimmy Lamberton.

Betty was a graduate of North Georgia Technical College where she received her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She retired from the Habersham County Health Department with many years of dedicated service. Betty was a devoted wife and mother who also treasured being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love for the Lord and her care for family as well as friends was indescribable. Betty was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church and a 50 year plus member of The Order of The Eastern Star, Mount Yonah Chapter No. 405.

Survivors include her children, Holly and Phillip Gosnell, Teresa White, and Daryl White all of Clarkesville; stepmother, Bea Humphries of Clarkesville; sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Joe Braddy of Cold Springs, Texas; brother, Dan Humphries of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Heather Gosnell Duckworth, Cade White, and Ruel White; great-grandchildren, Hayden Eller and Tanner Gosnell; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Betty A. White to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1855, Clarkesville, GA. 30523

