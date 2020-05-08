Body

A private family graveside service for Betty Ann Stamey Arrowood, 62 of Demorest, will be held at Clarkesville City Cemetery.

Mrs. Arrowood passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Born Feb. 2, 1958, in Demorest, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ruby Holbrooks Stamey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Stamey.

She was a secretary with Stephens Feed & Grain for many years. Betty never met a stranger. Her love and compassion for others shown through her heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Ronnie Arrowood of Demorest; sons and daughter-in-law, Justin and Beth Anderson, and Jonathan Arrowood all of Demorest; grandchildren, Dalton Cobb, Gabriel Anderson, Brody Anderson, Jonah Anderson, and Landon Arrowood; brother and sister-in-law, Calvin and Cindy Stamey of Clarkesville; special aunt, Mary Ruth Stephens of Demorest; niece, Allison Stamey of Clarkesville.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.