Funeral services for Betty J. Shirley Chambers, 80, of Cornelia, in celebration of Betty's life were held Saturday, Dec. 28, in the chapel of Hunter Funeral Home.

Mrs. Chambers went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Born Nov. 17, 1939, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late Manson Winstead and Annie Mae Patton Winstead. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lloyd Shirley Sr., and her second husband, Ernest Chambers.

Betty worked at Clayburn Manufacturing and Burlington Industries. She also ran a small furniture business in Blairsville and Clarkesville, and then ended her working career at Walmart. Her children and grandchildren were a blessing to her and she enjoyed every minute she got to spend with them. She also loved her dog Scrappy.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Shirley of Blairsville, and Donna Addis (Brian) of Lakemont; son, David Shirley (Teri) of Mount Airy; grandchildren, Luke Hopper, Jodie Lovell (Tonya), Courtney Speed (Dalewin), Leanna Shirley Oberley (David), Jana Byrd (Shannon), Chase Kelly, Matthew Addis (Salem), and Bryson Addis; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Winstead and Shirley Gabrels; brother, David Winstead (Nancy) of Clayton and several nieces and nephews.

