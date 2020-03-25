Body

A private family visitation for Betty Jo Cochran Ridley Hall, 78, of Clarkesville, will be held at the funeral home with a graveside service to be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Decatur.

Mrs. Hall passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Born Sept. 30, 1941, in Griffin, she was a daughter of the late Dr. H.L. and Marjorie Mitchell Cochran. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lt. Col. (Ret.) William Edward Bill Ridley Jr.

Mrs. Hall attended Wesleyan College and went on to receive her bachelor's degree and master's degree from the University of Georgia. After graduating, she began teaching at Georgia Tech, DeKalb County Schools, and then, North Georgia Technical College. Mrs. Hall was a member of Cornelia United Methodist Church where she was active in the Friendship Sunday school class. She enjoyed singing and showed her love of music by being a member of the Chancel Choir and Piedmont Choral and a former member of Mountain Voices. Not only did she enjoy singing, but she took pride in being a mother and was a member of the Georgia Mothers Association and American Mothers Association. She received the Mother of the Year Award from the State of Georgia in 2000. Mrs. Hall enjoyed being active and showed that activeness through her memberships with Joyful Hearts, Three Arts Club, Jenny Wade Circle, Soque Garden Club, Batesville Womens Breakfast Club, and Greater Atlanta Kappa Delta Sorority.

Survivors include her second husband, Charles Hamilton Hall; son, Stephen William Ridley of Lilburn, and Eleanor Lassiter of Lawrenceville; daughter and son-in-law, Katherine Ridley Morris and Michael of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren, William Ridley of Lilburn, Thomas Ridley of Lilburn, Lauren Morris of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Rachel Morris of Edmond, Oklahoma; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn Cochran Thompson and Gerry of The Villages, Florida; nephew, Jeff Thompson of Charlotte, North Carolina; niece, Susan Thompson of Washburn, North Carolina; Bill's nephews, Gene Jones, Mitchell Jones, and Mark Jones all of Griffin, Eddie Jones of Newberry, South Carolina, and Jeff Jones; Charle's children and their spouses, Wendee and Sean Sullivan of Carlsbad, California, and Todd and Laura Hall of Braselton; Charle's grandchildren, Ashlee, Alex, and Mindy; and several cousins in Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornelia United Methodist Church, 275 Wyly Street, Cornelia, GA 30531 or to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033.

