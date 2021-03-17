Body

A private graveside service for Betty Lavern Dalton, 82, of Demorest will be held.

Mrs. Dalton passed away Monday, March 15, 2021.

Born Oct. 5, 1938, in Clarkesville, she was the daughter of the late Barney and Willie Pearl Watkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lanell Woodall.

She was of the Baptist faith. During her working career, Mrs. Dalton had served as a payroll accountant for Boyle Midway and later as a telephone operator for Standard Telephone.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 62 years, Telford Dalton Sr. of Demorest; son, Telford Dalton Jr. and his wife, Karen of Demorest; two sisters, Janice Lovell of Clarkesville, and Elaine Rumple of Safe Harbor, Florida; a brother, Wayne Watkins of Clarkesville; a grandson, Jacob Dalton; and two step-grandchildren, Scott Williams and Megan Williams.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.