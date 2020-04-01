Body

Private family services for Betty Lodema Martin, 89, of Demorest, will be held with interment in Demorest City Cemetery.

Mrs. Martin went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Born April 28, 1930, she was a daughter of the late William Enoch and Eula Belle Taylor Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth "Ken" Martin Sr.; son, James Kenneth "Jimmy" Martin Jr.; daughter, Deborah Martin Brown; sisters, Dorothy Hardy, Louise Young, and Doris Hill; and brother, Winston Edwards.

She retired from Scovill. Mrs. Martin enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and tending to the flowers in her yard.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Rebecca Edwards of Clarkesville; son, Michael Martin of Baldwin; grandchildren and their spouses, Lisa R. Edwards, Jim and Audra Edwards, Allison and Mark Morrison, Holly and John Borrow, Lori and Rodney Watts, Mike and Melanie Martin, and Jennifer Colwell; 18 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marjorie Dockins of Smyrna, and Barbara Frady of Huntsville, Alabama.

