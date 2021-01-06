Body

A graveside service for Betty Mae Powell Gray, 90, of Cornelia, was held Friday, Jan. 1, at Level Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Jerrell Beatty officiating.

Mrs. Gray went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born March 1, 1930, in Cornelia, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Spear Powell and Ruth York Powell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Franklin Gray; son, Tommy Gray; brothers, Hubert Powell, Tommy Powell, and Milton Powell; as well as her sister, Lala Powell.

Betty was a graduate of Piedmont College and retired from the Coca Cola Plant in Cornelia with many years of dedicated service. She loved to people watch and shop. Betty most treasured precious time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Bellamy Gray of Mt. Airy; granddaughters, Kelsie Gray and Kylie Gray, both of Mt. Airy; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.