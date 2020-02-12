Body

Funeral services for Betty Moss Watts, 71, of Cornelia, were held Monday, Feb. 10, from the Chapel of Whitlock Mortuary with the Rev. Jewell Gaines and the Rev. Bill Trotter officiating. Burial followed at Roselane Cemetery.

Mrs. Watts passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at her home.

Born April 1, 1948 in Toccoa, she was a daughter of the late "Doc" James Marvin and Miriam Pearl Mullins Moss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Wilkes; sisters, Jackie Bell and Nancy Moss; and her grandson, Stacey L. Watts.

She was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Lake Mont Manufacturing.

Family members include her husband, Calvin Watts; sons and a daughter-in-law, Stacey and Nicole Watts, and Jerry Watts; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Jewell Gaines; brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Sandra Moss; grandchildren and their spouses, Miranda and Dustin Dutton, Tiffany and C. J. Riley, Rebecca Watts, Dylan Watts and Hannah Bryant; five great-grandchildren, Kylus Sims, Anisley Holbrooks, Dalilah Riley, Abel Watts, Zylan Bryant, and Landon Watts; step-grandchildren, Blake Holland, Dustin Thomas, Amber Harrell, and Krissy Zimmerman; step-great-grandchildren, Aleigha Harrell and Kenna Flanagan; care-giver, Lori Riley: and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at whitlockmortuary.net,

Whitlock Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.