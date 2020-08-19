Body

Funeral services for Betty Sue Knight Bryant, 82, of Demorest, were held Saturday, Aug. 15, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with Pastor Dee Dillon officiating. Interment followed in VFW Memorial Park in Demorest.

Mrs. Bryant passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Born Feb. 16, 1938, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late John Perry Knight Sr. and Annie Mae Holcomb Knight. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Knight; and brother, Robert "Bob" Knight.

Mrs. Bryant enjoyed spending her time cross stitching, cooking, and spending time with her family. She loved to spoil her grandchildren, they called her "Big Momma." In her spare time, Betty volunteered as a "Pink Lady" at the Habersham Medical Center.

Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, D.E. Bryant of Demorest; daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Adam Floyd of Columbia, South Carolina; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie Bryant and Melissa Adams Bryant of Demorest; daughter, Lynn Trotter of Demorest; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Jimmy Allison of Cleveland; brother, John Knight Jr. of Fairview; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.