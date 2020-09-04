Body

A private family graveside service for Betty Sue Poole Elrod, 87, of Demorest, will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens with Dr. Brian James officiating.

Mrs. Elrod passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Born July 23, 1933, in Habersham County, she was a daughter of the late J.C. and Lola Crumley Poole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Elrod; grandson, Damon Jones; and brother, Telford Poole.

Mrs. Elrod worked in the I.E. Department at Mt. Vernon Mills for 30 years. She was active in her community and was a member of the Lions Club, where she was an officer and was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. Mrs. Elrod was a member of Level Grove Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Survivors include her daughter, Patsy Elrod Jones of Snellville; granddaughter and spouse, Nicki and Kenny Cowan; great-grandchildren, Hunter Cowan and Makenzie Cowan; great-great-grandchildren, Scarlett McGowen and Phillip McGowen; brother, Rayford Poole of Alto; and sisters, Barbara Robinson and Mozelle Wilbanks, both of Cornelia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, GA 30338, or donate.curechildhoodcancer.org. Please send acknowledgements to Patsy Jones, 645 Lake Drive, Snellville, GA 30039.

