Body

Funeral services for Betty Wilbanks Pruitt, 87, of Baldwin, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Mountain View Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Parker and Pastor Billy Burrell officiating. Interment will be held at the Yonah Memorial Gardens in Demorest.

Mrs. Pruitt passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Born April 18, 1933, in Banks County, Betty was the daughter of the late Guy and Birdie Lane Wilbanks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Eugene Talmadge Pruitt Sr.; sisters, Mary Evelyn Amig, Frances Duncan, and Virginia Vansant; and brother, Lane Wilbanks.

Mrs. Pruitt was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was in retail sales for over 20 years and was a volunteer with the Habersham Medical Center Auxiliary. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother; she was known to her children as "Meemaw Pruitt" and "Grandma." She was an avid traveler and was very adventurous having seen most of the United States.

Survivors include her children, Gene Pruitt and Peggy of Cornelia, Debra Ely and Stephen of Sandy Springs, and Greg Pruitt and Pam of Alto; sister, Guynell Creighton of Canton; brother, Donald Wilbanks of Baldwin; grandchildren, Kristy Hill, Kimberly Jones, and Brandi Kimbrell; great-grandchildren, Tinsley Hill, Madeline Garrison, Riley Kimbrell, Bayleigh Kimbrell, and Cole Kimbrell; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.