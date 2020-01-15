Body

Funeral services for Billy Horace Hulsey, 75, of Demorest, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Danny Kastner and the Rev. Tully Griggs officiating. Interment will follow in Skitts Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Hulsey passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Born June 24, 1944, in Gainesville, to the late Horace and Flonora Thomas Hulsey. Mr. Hulsey retired from Mohawk Industries. He was a car enthusiast, enjoyed woodworking, was a wonderful father and loving husband.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Goss Hulsey of Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lisa Hulsey of Demorest; grandchildren and spouse, Brandon Hulsey of Demorest, and Bradley and Caitlyn Hulsey of Clarkesville; great-grandchild, Brayden Hulsey; sister, Elaine Palmer of Cleveland.

`The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday at the funeral home.

`An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.