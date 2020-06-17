Body

Graveside services for Billy Joe Moore, 85, of Mt. Airy were held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Trent Smith officiating.

Mr. Moore passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born December 7, 1934, in Turnerville, he was a son of the late Cecil and Susie Shirley Moore.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Marie Davis Moore; brothers, Frank Moore, Walter Moore, Phil Moore; sisters, Ruth Moore Gamez and Emogene Moore Maxwell.

Mr. Moore retired from Robertson Furniture Company. He enjoyed gardening, taking his grandchildren fishing, wood-working, going to the mountains and fixing up and showing hot rods. He was Mr. "Fix It" in the community. He enjoyed cooking his grandchildren scrambled eggs; which they say "are the best in the world, and nobody can make scrambled eggs like my 'Pa.'" The highlight of his day was taking his late wife Agnes, of 62 years, and their dog CJ, on golf cart rides around the property.

Survivors include his daughters, Donna White of Mt. Airy, Nancy Moore Stowe, son-in law Rick Stowe of Houston, Texas; and son Joey Moore of Mt. Airy; grandchildren and spouses, Brentley and Tiffany Jaworski of Baldwin, Cody and Lillie Brewer of Alto, Kalei Brewer of Lula and her fiancé, Caleb Davis of Oakwood; great-grandson, Braxton Jaworski of Baldwin.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, was in charge of arrangements.