A private family graveside service for Blake Anthony Allen, 64, of the Blue Creek Community, Cleveland, will be held Friday, April 3, at Amy’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth McEntire officiating. A public celebration of life service for Blake will be held at a later date.

Mr. Allen went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Born May 26, 1955, in Demorest, he was a life-long native of White County, he was the son of the late Charles Herbert Allen and Annette McCollum Allen Turpen. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arvil and Nell Power Allen; maternal grandparents, Paul and Daisy Miles McCollum; and stepfather, N.U. Turpen.

Blake was a 1973 graduate of White County High School and attended Piedmont College. He retired as a Deputy Warden of Administration after an extensive career with the Georgia Department of Corrections. Blake was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed turkey hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially when it came to his granddaughter, Piper.

Blake was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his mother, Annette McCollum Allen Turpen of the Blue Creek Community, Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Kelly Allen of Clayton; granddaughter, Piper Allen of Clayton; several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests all donations be made in memory of Blake Allen to the Amy's Creek Baptist Church, c/o Wayne Sullens, 394 Faulkner Street, Cleveland, GA. 30528 or to 30-30 Ministries, P.O. Box 4446, Eatonton, GA. 31024.

An online guest registry is available for the family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.