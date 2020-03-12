Body

There are no formal services planned for Bobby Lee "Bob" Templeton, 88, of Demorest, planned at this time. His wishes were to be cremated.

Mr. Templeton passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

Born May 31, 1931, in Eldon, Missouri, he was the son of the late Virgil Ward and Velda Rowena Bennett Templeton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Louise Greemon Templeton; and granddaughter, Kami Tench Cabe.

Mr. Templeton retired from the United States Air Force as a Tech Sergeant. He then went on to retire from Lee Arrendale State Prison and was employed with Chicopee for a time. Bob was a hard worker and outdoorsman, where he loved fishing, camping, gardening, and working in the yard. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Kay Templeton of Demorest, Norma and William Colin Maxwell of Toccoa, and Trudy Nicol of Toccoa; stepdaughter, Leigh Cowan formerly of Toccoa; grandchildren, Kye Kirby, Trevor Kirby, Jonathan Nicol, Tiffany Nicol, Heather Dill, and Hannah Love; six great-grandchildren; and special nephew, Winferd Lynn Dalton of Toccoa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Habersham County Veterans Wall of Honor, P.O. Box 298, Demorest, GA 30535.

BOB SAYS, "Remember me in Life not Death forgive me of my mistakes and know that I Love you. Smile and go on with your lives."

