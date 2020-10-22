Body

A Graveside Service will be held for Bobby Ray Stone (CWO4, USCG-R), age 90, at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, in Yonah Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery in Alto, with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Grant-Reeves Honor Guard.

Mr. Stone passed from this life on Oct. 17, 2020, in his home in Alto.

Born on June 11, 1930, in Ayersville, he was a son of the late William Freeman Stone and Annie Loyce Fulghum Stone. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his first wife, Syble Davidson Stone; their son Rev. Stanley W. Stone; and brother William Freeman Stone, Jr.

Bob is survived by his wife of 44 years, Theresa 'Terry' Stone; his daughter, Doris S. Carr (Lands); daughter-in-law Nancy F. Stone; sisters Patricia Ann Stone Wade (Marlin); and Joyce Stone McNish; grandchildren, Rev. Peter Davidson Stone (Morgan), Christopher Waring Stone, and Callie Elizabeth Stone; and his beloved cocker spaniels Rocky and RJ; sister-in-law, Louise Davidson Jordan (Howard), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Stone will be remembered by his family and many friends for his engaging smile, hearty laughter, and his entertaining stories.

Bobby grew up in Bellton/Lula and went to Lula School. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1948 and served aboard the USS Jason during the Korean war. Afterwards, he made his home in Charleston, SC, where he worked for the Charleston Naval Shipyard until he retired in 1987. Bobby became a "plank owner" in the newly established U.S. Coast Guard Reserve unit at the foot of Tradd Street, where he served for over 30 years.

Being a veteran was very important to him. His life revolved around his faith in God, family, friends, and love of country. During his career at the shipyard, and in the Coast Guard, he was given several awards throughout the years, including an award by the late President, George H.W. Bush for service to his country, and specifically for developing a Coast Guard security plan for the Port of Charleston, SC.

All his adult life, he held leadership positions in the churches to which belonged in Charleston, SC, and Northeast Georgia. He was a member of Cornelia United Methodist Church and attended regularly as he was able to, until a few years ago.

The family is very grateful to a number of people, who have shown love and support throughout these past few months. Visiting Angels, a loving organization of caregivers who sent us Debbie Kerkhoff, she has traveled this road with us since April. Other angels have come to help, too. Also, Hospice provided wonderful care and saw him through his last days. Without question, Dr. Joshua Garrett, who cared for him with tenderness and understanding. Dr. Robert Bruner, our dentist, who always loved for Bob to come in and tell his stories. Both Dr. Garrett and Dr. Bruner took care of him in his time of need during the last weeks.

Due to COVID-19, please observe social distancing procedures. Masks are respectfully required.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.