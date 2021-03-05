Body

Funeral services for Bonnie Faye Baker Crocker, 79, of Baldwin, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Scott Ledbetter and the Rev. Wendell Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Crocker passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Born Jan. 8, 1942, in Homer, she was a daughter of the late Ed Baker and Ruth Sims Baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Troy Baker and Winford Baker.

Mrs. Crocker retired from Fieldale after 37 plus years of service and was a member of Alto Congregational Holiness Church. Described by her family as an all-around good, Christian person, Bonnie enjoyed life, laughing and making others laugh. She was especially fond of babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Larry Junior Crocker of Baldwin; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Gail Cleveland of Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Terry Carter of Homer; granddaughter, Christy Faye Pruitt of Homer and fiancé, R.J. Ryan Jr. of Commerce; grandson, Nathaniel Cleveland of Cleveland; great-grandchildren, Neveah Faye Pruitt and Aidan Liam Pruitt; sister and brother-in-law, Rose amd James Riley of Helen; sisters-in-law, Patsy Baker of Mt. Airy, and Phyllis Baker of Gainesville; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 and 7 until 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Alto Congregational Holiness Church, P.O. Box 335, Alto, GA 30510.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.