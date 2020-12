Body

Bouakhao Thanphachanh, 69, of Cornelia, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, at the Whitfield Funeral Home South Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.