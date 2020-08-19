Body

A private family memorial service for Brenda Joyce Morrison Franklin, 68, of Mt. Airy, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Franklin went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Born Jan. 29, 1952, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Malcolm Morrison and Mary Chastain Morrison Baker.

Brenda was retired from the Habersham County School System where she taught at Baldwin Elementary School for over 34 years. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, and devoted BeBe to her grandsons, Callan and Finley. Brenda was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Sammy R. Franklin of Mt. Airy; children, Patrick and Chrissy Callahan Franklin of Mt. Airy, and Lucas Franklin and B.J. Ard of Madison, Wisconson; grandsons, Callan Franklin and Finley Franklin of Mt. Airy; extra special person and brother, Michael Mikey Morrison of Habersham County; brother, Joe Morrison of Cleveland; mother-in-law, Ruthie Franklin of Mt. Airy; other relatives, and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made in Brendas memory to Macedonia Baptist Church, c/o Sandra Free, 195 New Liberty Estates, Clarkesville, GA. 30523, or to Baldwin Elementary School, 894 Willingham Avenue, Baldwin, GA. 30511.

An online guest registry is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.