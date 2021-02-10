Body

Funeral services for Brenda Sue Bulgin, 74, of Cleveland, were held Sunday, Feb. 7, at the chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. The Rev. Paul Flynn and the Rev. Dave Fortner will officiate. Interment will follow at Gateway Memory Park.

Mrs. Bulgin passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Born Nov. 30, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Toy Abraham Autry Sr. and Clara Mae Hulsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bennie Autry, Jackie Autry, Toy Abraham "Tug" Autry Jr., Robert Autry, Frances Meaders, Vergie Palmer, and Idell Dorsey.

Mrs. Bulgin sold AVON from 1981-2019 and was proudly known as the "AVON Lady." Brenda worked for Talon Manufacturing for many years. She was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church and attended Union Grove Congregational Holiness Church.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years of marriage, Gwendell Bulgin of Cleveland; daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and the Rev. Jim Ansley of Cornelia, and Lori and Dave Southern of Spring Hill, Tennessee; son and daughter-in-law, Lane and Carol Bulgin of Cleveland; grandchildren, Kyle Ansley, Cody and Jessi Ansley, Darcy Southern, Molly Southern, Leah Southern, Colton Bulgin, Caitlyn Bulgin, and Landon Bulgin; siblings, Kenneth Autry, Polly Davis, and Lola and Herman Shelnut; as well as numerous other relatives.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, those in attendance are asked to please social distance and wear a mask.

