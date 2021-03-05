Body

A family celebration of life for Candy Sue Trachin Scott, 64, Auburn, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Scott passed away Monday, Mar. 1, 2021.

Born Jan. 13, 1957, in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Donald Sullivan and Joyce Golden Tucker Sullivan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Shean Sullivan; and sister, Carol Trachin.

Mrs. Scott was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Lee Scott of Auburn; sons, John Hooper of Warner Robins, Ricky Scott of Lula, and Terry Scott Jr. of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania; daughters, Melissa Arrowood of Cleveland, Deseray Cagle of Lula, Terri Wood of Demorest, and Melanie Maitti of Phillipsburg, New Jersey; brothers, Donnie Sullivan and David Sullivan, both of Pennsylvania; sisters, Roxanne Sullivan, Tammy Sullivan and Faith Sullivan, all of Pennsylvania; numerous grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

An online guest registry is available for the Scott family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you have a colon cancer screening or make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.