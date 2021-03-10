Body

A family celebration of life service for Candy Sue Trachin Scott, 64, of Auburn, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Scott passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Born Jan. 13, 1957, in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Donald Sullivan and Joyce Golden Tucker Sullivan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sean Sullivan; and her sister, Carol Trachin.

Mrs. Scott was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Lee Scott of Auburn; sons, John Hopper of Warner Robbins, Ricky Scott of Lula, and Terry Scott Jr. of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania; daughters, Melissa Arrowood of Cleveland, Deseray Cagle of Lula, Terri Wood of Demorest, and Melanie Maietti of Phillipsburg, New Jersey; brothers, Donnie Sullivan and David Sullivan; sisters, Roxanne Sullivan, Tammy Sullivan, and Faith Sullivan, all of Pennsylvania; numerous grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

An online guest registry is available for the Scott family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you have a colon cancer screening or make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

The Northeast Georgian

March 10, 2021