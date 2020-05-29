Body

Burial for Carlos Lovell, 92, will be private in Yonah Memorial Gardens. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Lovell passed away May 25, 2020.

Born Jan. 20, 1928, in the Batesville community, he was a son of the late Virgil Lovell and Lillie Kastner Lovell. Carlos married Ruby Wilbanks in Dec. 1949 and was preceded in death by Ruby in May of 1999. Carlos was also preceded in death by his siblings, V.L. Lovell, Irene Blalock, R.L. Lovell, Dr. V.C. Lovell, Earl Lovell and Lillie Marie Barron.

He was survived in death by his daughter, Carlene Holder and her husband, Jack of Charlotte, North Carolina; their son, Lovell Holder of Los Angeles, California; his son, Virgil Lovell and his wife, Carol of Cornelia; his brothers, W.L. Lovell and Fred Lovell; and his sister, Geraldine Rea.

Several neighborhoods in Habersham County were developed by Carlos, notably The Orchard Golf and Country Club, Annandale, Singing Hills, and Mountain Legend. His latest endeavor was to establish one of the first legal craft distilleries in Georgia. His desire was to continue the legacy of the Lovell Sour Mash Whiskey, a recipe of his father, Big Virg.

