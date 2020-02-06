Body

Funeral services for Carolyn White Mote, 72, of Lula, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County with the Rev. Tony Goss, the Rev. Chris Webb and the Rev. John Wayne Abernathy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Zach Watson officiating.

Mrs. Mote went home to be with Jesus Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Born March 19, 1947, in Fulton County, she was the daughter of the late John Lafayette (J.L.) and Frances Ruth Crisp White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Mote; brother, Johnny White; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Cochran.

Mrs. Mote was a retired schoolteacher with East Hall Middle School with 35 years of service. She was an active and devoted member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.

Mrs. Mote enjoyed traveling and was an avid gospel music enthusiast and enjoyed going to the National Quartet convention, playing board games, and attending grandkids' ballgames. She loved to cook and plan parties, always lending a helping hand to everyone she met. Mrs. Mote loved the Lord most of all and wants to see everyone again in Heaven.

Surviving are her daughter, Pam Alford of Maysville; son, Paul Mote of Lula; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan Cochran of Commerce, Brenda and Daniel Webb of Dawsonville, Peggy and Hoyt Lovell of Gillsville, and Delores and Rev. Tony Goss of Clarkesville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.