Funeral services for Carroll Edmond Segers, 83, of Cornelia, were held Thursday, March 4, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Anthony Shore and the Rev. Austin Kelley officiating. Interment followed in Level Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Segers went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Born Dec. 26, 1937, in Baldwin, he was a son of the late Lonnie Estes Segers and Oma Rosalee Ballew Segers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Ozelle English Segers; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Sally Segers; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred "Millie" and Ed Harper, Lucy and Buck Buchanan, and Jean Hitt.

Carroll served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Truett-McConnell College where he received an associate degree in business. Carroll retired as a mechanic with Fleming Food Service after many years of dedicated service. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid NASCAR fan. Most of all, Carroll enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia.

Survivors include his children, Mark and Paige Segers of Cleveland, Jeff and Lori Segers of Clarkesville, Tracy and Edita Stewart of Oakwood, Kent and Vicki Stewart of Flowery Branch, and Pamela June Segers of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Caleb and Kelly Segers, Day Segers, Alyson and Dustin Wellborn, and Zane and Amanda Stewart; great-grandchildren, Addylyn Wellborn, Anderson Wellborn, Benjamin Stewart, William Stewart, Conner Stewart, Ridge Segers, and Gentry Munger; brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Yvonne Segers of Cleveland, and Ralph and Cindy Segers of Florida; other relatives, and friends.

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.