A gathering for Catherine Marie Shirey Stumpf, 87, of Habersham County, formerly of Sautee, will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Friday, Aug.14, at Barrett Funeral Home.

Mrs. Stumpf passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Born March 31, 1933, at her home in Homewood, Pennsylvania. Catherine was recently widowed by the passing of her husband, William G Stumpf, on May 14, 2020.

Catherine, known as Cathie, was a homemaker and held several various jobs over the years, including school dietitian. Her family transferred to Gwinnett County in 1973, where they lived for many years until she and her husband Bill retire to Skylake in Sautee.

As an honor student throughout her school career, Cathie excelled in theatre and starred in her high school operettas. She also sang at night on a live radio show as a teen.

She is survived by her children, Sandie L McNall, Shari and Tim Teague, and Mark and Tonya Stumpf; grandchildren, Tim and Jessica Teague, Megan Teague, Cale and Elisha McNall, Clint McNall, Clay and Candie McNall, Christian McNall, John Mark and Peyton Stumpf, Joshua and Ashley Stumpf, Abby Stumpf and Jake Stumpf; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

