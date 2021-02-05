Body

Memorial services for Cathy J. Squires, 71, of Demorest, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, at River Point Community Church with the Rev. Kevin Mangum officiating.

Mrs. Squires passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Born May 4, 1949, in Michigan City, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Bert J. and Helen G. Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ross Reed; and her aunt, Zola Miller.

Mrs. Squires was a member of River Point Community Church. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 16 years, David Squires of Demorest; daughter, Angela Gable of Demorest; daughter and son-in-law, Katie "Kat" and Christopher Shaun Moore of Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Sheri Gable of Suwanee; grandchildren, Holly Meeks and wife, Amanda Meeks, Bryce Tanner, Jeneya' Tanner, Cassidy Gable, Sophia Gable, and Sela Cate Gable. Also surviving is her beloved grand puppy, ChloeBelle.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.