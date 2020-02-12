Body

A celebration gathering for Chad Singer, 39, of Cumming will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Bridge Church from 6 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Singer passed away Feb. 5, 2020 from a congenital medical condition.

Born May 8, 1980, in Homestead, Florida, he was the son of Jerry Singer and, the late, Deborah Kay (Pickens) Singer.

In Nov. 1980, he moved to Cleveland, with his parents where he grew up and attended school. He was active in Boy Scouts and loved camping. It wasn't long after he got an Atari 5200 that he realized computers would be his life. In 1996, he graduated White County High School and enrolled in the University of Georgia and later North Georgia University to study computer programming. While in college, he led his computer class to several victories at various programming competitions. After college, in the days of dial-up internet, he set up a wireless internet provider company in Cleveland called White Lion. From there, he moved into telecommunications as a Voice Over Internet Protocol Architect for Cypress Communications. After six years, he moved to USAN as Senior Software Developer. In 2016, Chad's career changed directions, and he began writing software as an independent contractor for the digital signage company, Convergent, while he set up his own software company, Protohype Services.

Chad was a true genius, an unforgettable character, a hard worker, and an outspoken critic of incompetence and hypocrisy. All who knew him will miss his fiery blue eyes, his hearty laugh, and his wicked sense of humor.

He is survived by his father, Jerry Singer; his stepmother, Dawn Miller Singer; his stepbrother, Alex Singer; his stepsister, Hannah Singer; and his grandmother, Dawn Singer of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

