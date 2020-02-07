Body

Funeral services for Charles C. "Charlie" Braswell, 82, of Cornelia, were held Wednesday, Feb. 5, from the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest, with the Rev. Josh Taylor officiating. Graveside Services were held Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 1126 Pine Street, Edison, GA 39846.

Mr. Braswell passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at a private care facility.

Born June 17, 1937, in Edison, he was the son of the late Charlie and Rachel Luelle Braswell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy C. Braswell, Terry Neal Braswell, and Lynwood Braswell.

Mr. Braswell was of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Braswell was retired from IBM with 30 plus years of loyal and dedicated service, having served has a Customer Engineer.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Shirley L. Braswell of Cornelia; daughter and son-in-law, Heather LeAnn and Bill McMahon of Brooklyn, New York; son and daughter-in-law, Charles Calvin and Leah Braswell Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; stepdaughters, Cathy M. Ward of Demorest, and Susan C. McFarlin of Colbert; two grandchildren, Haley Braswell Veitenheimer and Hannah Braswell; and one great-grandchild.

Memorials may be made to Mars Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 101, Edison, GA 39846.

Arrangements were entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest.