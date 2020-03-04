Body

Funeral services for Charles Clark Ryals, 73, of Baldwin, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Larry Ryals and the Rev. Billy Burrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Yonah Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Austin Kelley officiating and full military honors provided by the Grant Reeves VFW Post 7720, American Legion Post No. 84, and the Rabun DAV No. 15.

Mr. Ryals went to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Born Aug. 10, 1946, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late Charles and Merle Ryals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant grandson.

He was a retired construction worker. Mr. Ryals was of the Baptist faith. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Cindy Ryals of Baldwin; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Jeff Broome of Mt. Airy; daughter, Tracey Pruitt of Mt. Airy; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Marie Ryals of Cornelia; son Matthew Ryals of Cornelia; step-daughter, Natasha Norton of Clarkesville; step-son and step-daughter-in-law, Christopher and Tiffany Norton; brothers, Larry Ryals of Clarkesville, Harold Ryals, of Demorest, and Steven Ryals of Mt. Airy; and 11 grandchildren.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Habersham Gideons South Camp, P. O. Box 195, Baldwin, GA, 30511.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home South Chapel, Baldwin.