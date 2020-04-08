Body

A memorial service for Charles Clifton Edge, 92, of Gainesville, will be scheduled at a later date at Helen First Baptist.

Mr. Edge went to be with his Lord March 31, 2020, after a life of faithful service to others through the church and its mission of proclaiming the name of Christ.

Born Aug. 14, 1927, in Fairfax County, Virginia, he was the sone of the late Charles Nathaniel Edge and Elsie Reynolds Edge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Doris Marie Edge.

Chuck, as he was known to his family and friends, was raised on a farm and joined the Navy as a Medical Corpsman before the end of World War II. After settling in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he met and married Doris Marie Edge in 1954. They were married for 65 years, and he survived his beloved wife by only 10 days before being rejoined in eternity. Together they raised their three children, Robert Keith Edge of Cornelia, Clifton Allen Edge, of Quincy, Florida, and Kim Doke Fletter of Cleveland. Their children gave them six very special grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In Fort Lauderdale, Chuck worked as a postman and then as a self-employed furniture and cabinet maker. His collection of tools was second to none, and each one had its place. He cared about detail, and it was evident in his work. Woodworking remained his lifelong hobby. Upon moving to Lake Hamilton, Florida, in the early 1980s, they restored a period home from 1920. Chuck was the managing director of the water department of Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort until his retirement in 2002. He also served as chief of the Grenelefe Volunteer Fire Department. He and Doris made their final home in the beautiful mountains of Clarkesville. Their last four years were spent at Smoky Springs Independent Retirement Living in Gainesville.

He is fondly remembered by his children as a family man who blessed their lives in countless ways: afternoons at the beach, coaching little league baseball, building cages for their pets, but most importantly, raising them in the church with a sense of higher purpose. Thanks, Dad.

Above all, Chuck should be remembered for his decades long love of Jesus and the people of His church. He served in so many ways, but he took greatest delight in teaching adult Sunday school; continuing the tradition, he led a weekly Bible study at Smoky Springs until he reached the age of 92. As a member of Helen First Baptist Church, Chuck went on a mission trip to Thailand at the young age of 82. As a reference to his faith, he was fond of saying, "I want to die with my boots on." He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Helen First Baptist Church, Helen or Homestead Hospice, Blairsville.

Barrett Funeral Home, of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.