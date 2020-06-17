Body

Funeral services for Charles Kenneth McEntire Sr., 83, of the Demorest, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kenneth McEntire, the Rev. Johnny Thomas, the Rev. Tony Goss, and the Rev. Jerrell Beatty officiating. Interment will follow in the Habersham Cemetery with military honors provided.

Mr. McEntire went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, June 13, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born March 1, 1937, in Habersham Mills Community, he was the fourth of seven sons to the late Norris Edward Sr. and Connice Fry McEntire. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Jo Adams McEntire; brothers and their spouses, Harold McEntire, Walter Jay McEntire, Ed, Jr. and Edna McEntire, and George Randolph and Ruth McEntire; nephew, James McEntire; and sister-in-law, Linda Adams McEntire.

He was a veteran, having proudly served his country in the United States Army. Charles was the second generation of his family to work in the textile industry at Habersham Mills Russell Corporation and retired with over 43 years of dedicated service. He was a very devoted husband, Dad, Granddaddy to his Grands, Papaw to his Greats, and supported them all in their many endeavors. Charles was a simple man who exemplified true Christian love in every aspect of his life and never realized the impact that he made on others.

During his retirement years, he enjoyed loafing in his car on daily trips to the Clarkesville McDonald's Club, Ingles, and to various other places throughout the county. Charles especially enjoyed visiting his friend Tony at the Shop better known to everyone as Shangri-La. In recent years, he sang in a quartet with his son, Kenneth and grandsons, Kasey and Kolby. Time spent with family was very precious to him. Charles was a member of Line Baptist Church in Alto where he served as a deacon, choir director, and Sunday school teacher. He was recently awarded Deacon Emeritus by his church and presented a plaque for his 38 years of service as an Ordained Deacon in the Southern Baptist Church.

Survivors include his children, Charles Kenneth Jr. and Kay McEntire of Demorest, and William Curtis Billy and Julia McEntire of Lula; grandchildren, Kasey Charles and Natasha McEntire of Demorest, Kolby Kenneth and Brittany McEntire of Clarkesville, Tyler William and Hannah McEntire of Lula, and Seth Handley and Madeline McEntire of Smyrna; great-grandchildren, Blair McEntire, Payton McEntire, Kamryn McEntire, Paisley Kayte McEntire, William Luke McEntire, and Keaton Charles McEntire; brothers and sister-in-law, Gary McEntire of Demorest, and Larry and Nancy McEntire of Panama City Beach, Florida; sisters-in-law, Ruthelene McEntire and Ila McEntire, both of Demorest; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Although some restrictions have been lifted from the recent pandemic, the McEntire family requests that social distancing be observed while visiting and attending the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests all donations be made in memory of Charles Kenneth McEntire Sr. to Line Baptist Church, c/o Johnny Poole, Treasurer, 594 Spring Road, Baldwin, GA. 30511 designated for Music Ministry/Sound System Upgrades.

An online guest registry is available for the McEntire family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.