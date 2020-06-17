Body

Private services for Charles Robert Ramsey, 92, of Clarkesville, were held Tuesday, June 16, at Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville. A public service to celebrate the life of Mr. Ramsey will be held at a later date.

Mr. Ramsey passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Born Nov. 13, 1927, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Cora Mae Miller Ramsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Sarah Kelly Ramsey; son, Bobby Ramsey; daughter, Kelly Ramsey Fede-King; brother, Harold Ramsey and James Myron Ramsey; and sister-in-law, Imogene Kelly Ramsey.

Mr. Ramsey was a United States Army Veteran having served during World War II and he was a retired supervisor at Clarkesville Mill. Mr. Ramsey was a member of Clarkesville United Methodist Church and the CFUMC Men's Club. Mr. Ramsey had the heart of a servant volunteering countless hours with Habitat for Humanity, the Clarkesville Soup Kitchen and Sharing and Caring. Mr. Ramsey was a hay farmer a woodworker and avid gardener, something he and his late wife, Agnes enjoyed doing together

Survivors include grandchildren, Sarah Beth Fede Hurley (Zach) of Toccoa, Robert Fede (Lauren) of Atlanta, and Anna Clay Fede (Hunter Perry) of Dahlonega; niece Jennifer Ramsey of Clarkesville; nephew Lewis Ramsey (Helen) of Clarkesville; sister-in-law, Betty Ramsey of Macon; as well as a host of extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 982, Clarkesville, GA 30523, or to Clarkesville Lion's Club, P.O. Box 788, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Funeral arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.