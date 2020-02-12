Body

Funeral services for Charlotte Pauline Ivie McConnell, 89, of Cornelia are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Anthony Shore officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. McConnell passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Born April 4, 1930, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late Taft and Maybelle Erwin Ivie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lee McConnell; grandchild, Nikki Jones; brothers, Levis Ivie and Donald Ivie; sister, Sandra Horne.

She was a seamstress with International Outerwear for a number of years. Mrs. McConnell enjoyed sewing, gardening and canning and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Alfred and Melanie McConnell, and Carole and Janet McConnell; grandchildren, Matthew McConnell, and Bobby McConnell; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Bryleigh; several other great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

