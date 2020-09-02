Body

Memorial services for Chester A. "CA" Higgs Jr., 88, of Demorest, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest, with the Rev. Tyler Creel officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Yonah Memorial Gardens, Demorest, with full military honors provided by the United States Air Force, the Grant Reeves VFW Post No. 7720, the Habersham County American Legion Post No. 84, and the Rabun County DAV Chapter 15.

Mr. Higgs passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

Born Oct. 8, 1931, in Conway, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Chester A. Sr. and Faye V. Higgs.

Mr. Higgs was a military veteran of the United States Air Force having proudly served his country for 30 years. He served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Conflict. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Anna C. Higgs of Demorest; daughter, Sharon Higgs of El Paso, Texas; stepdaughters, Rosewitha Epting of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mercedes Gieras of Somerset, California, and Jacqueline McAdams of Venice, Florida; son, Steve Higgs of El Paso,Texas; stepsons, Henry Gieras of Fort Bragg, California, and Richard Gieras of Demorest; and brother, Stan Higgs of San Francisco, California. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St, Boys Town, NE 68010.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest.