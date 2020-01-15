Body

Funeral services for Christine Gosnell Church, 79, of Demorest, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Mountain View Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Parker and the Rev. Jamie Harvey officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Church passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Born Jan. 6, 1941, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Olin and Roberta Holcomb Gosnell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Jarrett Red Church; son, Keith Church; daughter, Karen Church; brothers, Grady Gosnell, Lamar Gosnell and David Gosnell; sister, Catherine Bingham.

Mrs. Church worked at Clarkesville Mills for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Church attended Mountain View Baptist Church.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Calvin and Elizabeth Church of Baldwin; daughter-in-law, Anita Church of Turnerville; grandchildren and spouse, Dusty and Stephanie Church, and Rusty Church all of Clarkesville, and Zeier Church of Baldwin; special claimed grandchild, Brandy Brown of Alto; great-grandchildren, Austin Church and Payton Church; sister, Barbara Weaver of Thomason; several nieces and nephews.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Christine's memory to the Banks County Special Olympics, Attn: Tondra Boswell, 1989 Historic Homer Hwy., Commerce, GA 30529.

