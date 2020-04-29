Body

Private graveside services for Clarence Dover, 99 of Demorest, were held Sunday, April 26, at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Mr. Dover passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

Born April 4, 1921, in the Hollywood Community, he was the son of the late Maxwell and Lizzie Dooley Dover. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edith Church Dover; son, Larry Dover; brothers, Authur Dover, Wilburn Dover, and Earl Dover; and sisters, Ruth Dover Hill, Essie Dover Harris and Mary Ann Dover Whittener.

Mr. Dover was a United States Army, World War II Veteran having served as an Infantryman in Trinidad. He was a self-employed landscaper and he was an avid gardener and horseman.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Kay D. and Bobby Barron of Clarkesville; son and daughter-in-law, David and Cindy Dover of Demorest; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Benfield Dover of Demorest; brother, Jimmy Dover of Tocco; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarkesville Soup Kitchen, 166 Ritchie Street, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Grace Higgins and the caring staff at Graceful Care in Clarkesville for the wonderful care they provided to Mr. Dover.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Funeral arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.