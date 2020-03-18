Body

Funeral services for Claudette Humphries Allen, 84, of Demorest, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Rice officiating. Interment will follow in New Bridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Allen passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Born Nov. 28, 1935, in Cleveland, she was a daughter of the late Jesse and Lillie Watkins Humphries. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bueman Guy Allen; sons, Ronald Allen and Roger Allen; infant daughter, Rosette Allen; a granddaughter; and sister, Jeanette Dalton.

Mrs. Allen worked at Clarkesville Mill as an operator. She was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church and a faithful servant to God. Claudette was a loving mother and grandmother who put everyone before herself, especially her children.

Survivors include her daughter, Renice Allen of Demorest; three grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Humphries of Cornelia; sister, Val Welborn of Cornelia; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the funeral home.

