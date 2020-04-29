Colonel Ronald Edward House

Body

Arrangements for Ronald Edward House, 80, of Atlanta, are to follow.

Mr. House passed away April 17, 2020, with his wife of 22 years by his side.

Ron grew up in Atlanta. He was the son of the late Houston Cleaburn and Pansy Ruth Wells House. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry.

Ron served with distinction as an Air Force Fighter Pilot for most of his 30-year Air Force career, flying the F-101, F-106, O-2 in Vietnam, and the F-15. He served as the base commander at Shaw Air Force Base, in Sumter, South Carolina. Ron earned the Distinguished Flying Cross with two devices, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device, and the Legion of Merit among many others.

Ron was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. He served in many capacities, including as a longtime Education for Ministries Mentor and as the church's Sr. Warden for two terms. He spent his time in retirement as a volunteer for several charities, including the Task Force for the Homeless.

Ron and Betty enjoyed travel. Their favorite trip was to the Holy Land where they had their marriage blessed while on a Jesus boat in the Sea of Galilee. Ron also renewed his Baptismal vows in the River Jordan.

Ron is survived by his loving companion, Betty; sister, Charlotte House; daughters, Bonnie Coakley and her husband, Tim; and daughter, Karen Messer, along with his grandchildren, Brandon (wife Hailey), Alec, Chandler, and Dylan Messer; and great-granddaughter, Reese Messer; as well as nieces, Jennifer Farace (husband Steve), Andrea House, Lisa Lugar; and nephews, Duane and Jeff.

In lieu of flowers, Ron's family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org).

"In his battle with Alzheimers, he was truly his bravest self."