Funeral services for Columbus Jay Carson, 93, of Clarkesville, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Craig Ward and Pastor Tim Morgan officiating.

Mr. Carson passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his residence.

Born May 18, 1926 and lived his entire life in Habersham County. He was the son of the late Frenchman and Addie Nicholson Carson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Roberts Carson; infant daughter, Sherry Rebecca Carson; brother, Vaughn Carson; and sisters, Stella Carson Pardue, Beulah Carson, Hazel Carson Loggins and Hassie Carson.

After he graduated from Clarkesville High School, Jay joined the Army in 1944 and served his country until the end of World War II when he returned to Habersham and married his wife, Lucille, and began working at Habersham Mills. In the early 1970's, Jay began a part time job at the Clarkesville Post Office where he later became the full time Postmaster. After his retirement from the Postal Service, Jay was able to spend more time on his hobbies which included camping, gardening, building furniture, but most of all, playing his guitar.

Jay attended Bethlehem Baptist Church his entire life where during those years he served as a deacon, song leader, Sunday school leader, Training Union director, choir member, and welcome center greeter.

Survivors include daughter, Carol Carson of Clarkesville; son, James Carson of Clarkesville; and granddaughter, Caitlyn Carson of Clarkesville.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International - Habersham North Camp, P.O. Box 1855, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

