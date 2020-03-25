Body

Private family services for Constance "Connie" Wall Sanders, 63, of Mt. Airy, will be held. In consideration of community health and safety, a public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Sanders passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.

Born Aug. 6, 1956, in El Paso, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Frank Wall and the late Elaine Garris Wall.

Mrs. Sanders was a registered nurse with over 40 years of loyal service to patients at many local area hospitals including Habersham Medical Center, Lanier Park Hospital and BJC Hospital. Mrs. Sanders was a member of the Georgia Nurses Association, Woodmen of the World and Christ Fellowship Church of Toccoa.

Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Gary Alan Sanders of Mt. Airy; daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Chad Giles of Mt. Airy; son and daughter-in- law, Travis Allen Sanders and Cassie Sanders of Mt. Airy; sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Todd Alley of Demorest; niece, Heather Shepard of Elberton; nephew, Christoper Cheek of Demorest; grandchildren, Tori Giles, Tyler Giles, and Austin Giles; great-grandchildren, Emma Ayers and Alex Ayers; many cousins and other relatives and friends.

