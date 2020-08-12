Body

Funeral services for Corene Tench London, 88, of Cornelia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Wesley Purcell officiating. Interment will follow in Demorest City Cemetery.

Mrs. London gained her wings Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Born April 29, 1932, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Rhoda Williams Tench. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold L. London; brother, Lewis Tench; and granddaughter, Laura Mealer Gailey.

Mrs. London was a member of the Double Springs Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Corene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known to her grandchildren as "Granny" and "Great-Granny".

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and James Mealer of Baldwin, Patsy and Glenn Rice of Demorest, and Portia and Ronnie Hill of Clarkesville; son and daughter-in-law, Edwin and Rolanda London,of Cornelia; sister and brother-in-law, Edna and Bill Canup of Mt. Airy; sister, Fannie Allen of Clarkesville; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.